Teen gives 'Silly Socks' to warm heart and feet

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawsuit: Chisago City bar responsible for man's death
-
Frontier Airlines still having troubles after weekend storm
-
Minnesota chiropractors accused in scam
-
Body of missing Waconia man found
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Heart infections
-
Dad surprises 3rd grade son with early return home from military service
-
Midday weather forecast 12-22-2016
-
BTN11: The resurgence of arcades
More Stories
-
Teen gives socks to warm feet and heartsDec 22, 2016, 6:26 p.m.
-
Forest Lake officer briefly dragged by vehicleDec 22, 2016, 3:27 p.m.
-
Teen runaway from Texas located in MNDec 22, 2016, 2:30 p.m.