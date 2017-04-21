Teen stabbed by stranger in Walmart

A teen was stabbed at a Walmart in St. Cloud Thursday night. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

A stabbing Thursday night at the St. Cloud Walmart sent a 17-year-old female to the hospital and closed the store for the evening.

The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man from St. Cloud, is in custody, according to St. Cloud police Sgt. Jason Burke. The woman who was stabbed sustained a wound under her left arm, an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim didn't know the suspect, who discarded the weapon and waited after the stabbing for police to come and arrest him, Burke said. Walmart security helped detain the man until police arrived.

The man isn't speaking to investigators, and a motive for the attack is unclear, Burke said.

Several police vehicles and emergency personnel responded to the store at 3601 Second St. S. at about 7:30 p.m. The victim was treated inside the store before being taken to the hospital.

Walmart was open again Friday morning.

