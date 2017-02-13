Tempers flare early and often at State Capitol

Rep. Pat Garofalo in committee hearing

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's still early in the 2017 session, but tempers have flared often amid rising tensions at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Committee chairs have found themselves slamming their gavels to silence fellow lawmakers interrupting witnesses or a colleague in defiance of established rules of decorum.

"Both the Democrats and the Republicans are getting messages from their constituents to fight, to go after one another," Hamline University professor David Schultz told KARE.

"So part of the lack of civility, or lack of working together, is generated by the highly polarized environment that we’ve had."

Recently during a joint committee meeting on the topic of US Bank Stadium luxury suites, Rep. Sarah Anderson, who was chairing the meeting, seemed at wits end as Sen. Ann Rest told Anderson her questioning of a witness -- MFSA Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen -- had strayed behind the top at hand.

"Senator Rest, if you would," Rep. Anderson told Rest.

"For heaven sakes, jeez!" Sen. Rest replied, sounding exasperated.

"Hey! No! No!" Anderson admonished.

A few moments later, as Anderson continued to question Kelm-Helgen, she was interrupted by Rep. Leon Lillie.

Rep. Lillie repeated said, "Madame Chair?" in an effort to be recognized, because by House rules one must be recognized by the committee chair in order to speak.

She wouldn't pause to recognize Lillie, but said, "Stop! I'm in the middle of a conversation!"

Lillie continued to interject questions.

"Is her job performance, was that covered in the auditor’s report"

At that point Anderson slammed her gavel on the table and sternly rebuked him.

"You are out of order Representative Lillie!"

Order is very important at the State Capitol. The House and Senate have their own sets of rules, but they also rely heavily on Mason's Manual of Legislative Procedure for protocol.

Lawmakers, for example, can only speak on the House floor if they're first recognized by the House Speaker. It's an effort to avoid overlapping dialog or competing simultaneous speech making.

In the Senate a member can only speak after being acknowledged by the Senate President, and must address remarks to the president without looking at the person they're talking to or about at the time.

And yet emotions can get the better of people at times.

During a hearing on a bill setting uniform labor standards throughout the state, Rep. Jason Metsa told Minnesota Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Cam Winton that he didn't like him. Metsa said Winton had eroded support for one of Metsa's bills with business owners in Metsa's Iron Range district last year.

And later in the same meeting, as Winton testified on the bill, Metsa started interjecting comments challenging what he was saying.

It sparked a fiery response from Rep. Pat Garofalo, who was running the committee and is also the chief author of the bill being heard that night.

"Representative Metsa you have been in the legislature long enough to know we talk one at a time here! Please! Don’t burn relationships in this chamber! You know better! You're not a rookie!"

Metsa didn't respond but veteran lawmaker Tim Mahoney calmly stated, "Mister Chairman, I think you've made your point."

Professor Schultz said changing the dynamic starts at the top with leadership.

"The leaders need to be the ones setting those tone, sending the messages that these are the expectations about how we think people should work together and cooperate and honor the rules," Schultz explained.

As a management expert Schultz has been tapped in the past to assist dysfunctional local governing bodies. He said more training can help newly elected officials understand the protocol, but at times it's up to the voters to make a change at the ballot box.

"One of the frustrations I’ve always had in doing training is trying to explain to some people they’re supposed to act like adults, to remember all of those things we all learned in kindergarten about playing well together and sharing."

(© 2017 KARE)