JJ Watt online fundraiser hopes to raise $500k for flood victims, Texan donates $100k himself

Houston Texans star JJ Watt announced on Twitter Sunday that he has set up an online fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
"That's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help with the recovery," Watt said. "I know these recovery efforts are going to be massive."
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
He said he wanted to start a fundraiser to help people get back on their feet.
According to the YouCaring fundraiser called "Houston Flood Relief Fund," Watt donated $100,000.
"Houston, we're in this together," Watt said in a description of his donation on the fundraising page.
The initial goal of $200,000 was smashed within hours, so Watt raised the goal to $500,000.
