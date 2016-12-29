The cheapest dates to fly in 2017

File Photo (NBC)

After an analysis of my airfare data, 2017 looks to be a very good year for travel, both domestically and for trips to Europe. If you plan to fly in 2017, keep the following dates in mind.

Domestic flights

Winter: Fly Jan. 7 to March 5, but watch for a bump in prices Feb. 11-24

Spring: Fly by April 1, before the spring price bump of April 2-18

Pre-summer: Fly by June 2, before the early summer price hike on June 3

Summer: Fly by June 19, before peak summer pricing kicks in June 20

Note: No predictions are foolproof because they hinge on so many variables, including the price of oil (which may go up) and/or demand for flights, but this is what we know right now.

Here are some examples of cheap flights for winter trips (round-trip fares found Dec. 21 on my site’s Getaway Map for January travel).

Baltimore to Las Vegas, $175

Boston to Houston, $97

New York to Miami, $99

New York to Palm Springs, Calif., $201

Washington, D.C., to Orlando, $107

Flights to Europe

I’ve written about the extraordinarily cheap flights to Europe for fall/winter travel earlier this year, and we’ll see good fares continue into 2017, but the big news is the summer deals for Europe which are available right now.

This is what my current analysis shows now, and prices are round-trip fares:

London: Consistently under $650 through the summer travel season

Consistently under $650 through the summer travel season Paris: Ranges from $600 to $700, higher for travel on Sundays

Ranges from $600 to $700, higher for travel on Sundays Rome: Despite a hike for travel May 30 to Aug. 22, fares will remain under $1,000 on weekends, and about $870 midweek

The East Coast isn’t the only place seeing deals to Europe; I recently spotted an excellent fare to London in June — $544 round-trip — from Los Angeles. If you want to go to Europe this summer, go ahead and toss out the rule that says wait to shop until five months before departure because the deals are available now.

