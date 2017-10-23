The cost of non-disclosure agreements

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Another major hit for The Weinstein Company was announced Monday.

The New York Attorney General has opened a civil rights investigation into the firm, co-founded, of course by Harvey Weinstein -- the man accused of sexually harassing, assaulting and raping dozens of women over the course of decades.

Which brings us to the very tool that has allowed so many claims of sexual harassment or worse from ever being discovered. We are talking about non-disclosure agreements.

Something used by companies all the time, legitimately. But in the cases of Fox News or the Weinstein Company -- have been used to hush and bury allegations of illegal sexual harassment or assault.

And they allegedly kept happening because of it.

