The iPhone has an autocorrect problem. Here's how to fix it

Are you having a tough time typing a lowercase "i" on the iPhone lately? It's not just you.

Apple said some users are having issues related to the autocorrect feature, where it will automatically correct text if it's misspelled.

For an unexplained reason, in iOS 11, the mobile software update launched in September, autocorrect replaces a lowercase "i" to an "A" with a question mark in a box.

It's appears widespread, judging from reactions on Twitter:

Why is my @Apple iPhone now doing this brutal autocorrect when I️ type I️ into anything? How do I️ fix this? — Dan Kalbfleisch (@GSDathletics) November 8, 2017

The iPhone I️ autocorrect is SO ANNOYING — Jen Roeder (@jnrgiants) November 7, 2017

This iPhone autocorrect thing is showing everybody how narcissistic they really are and how much they talk about themselves — Gabe (@Gabepenguins) November 7, 2017

According to a support page on Apple's website, the autocorrect issue will be fixed in a future software update. However, there is a workaround to avoid this:

1. Go to your general settings (tap the Settings app, then General). From there, pick Keyboard, then Text Replacement.

2. Tap the "+" to add a new entry.

3. In the phrase portion, type a capital "I." In the shortcut section, type a lowercase "i."

Of course, if the iPhone's autocorrect is still annoying, there are other ways to tame it.

