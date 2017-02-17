The 'sick' that just won't quit

MINNEAPOLIS - If your workplace is anything like KARE 11's lately, there have been an awful lot of people out sick with bad colds.

Plenty of KARE 11 Facebook fans have been sharing their illness woes. From having pink eye, norovirus, bronchitis and a host of other ailments.

"I don't know if it's particularly this season that it seems worse it just might be the people you're coming into contact with seem to really be experiencing these colds," said Natalie Ikeman, a physican assistant at Hennepin County Medical Center.

She said adults usually go through two to three cycles of a cold each year. Lately, she has been seeing more respiratory and stomach illnesses, especially bronchitis.



"The viruses spread most commonly by hand-to-hand contact and really those viruses can live on your hands for up two hours before they die off," said Ikeman.

To help prevent illness, wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20-30 seconds and use a disposable towel to dry off, exercise, stay hydrated and get plenty of sleep.

We asked Ikeman if Vitamin C and Zinc can help shorten a cold, but she said there aren't a lot of great studies that back up that claim.

If you are sick she recommends wearing a mask. If you have a fever, chills, and a cough that lasts for several weeks or pain in your face, see a doctor.

(© 2017 KARE)