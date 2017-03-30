Members of a New Braunfels Church were involved in a deadly bus crash. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, TX - A bus from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels was involved in a crash near Garner State Park Wednesday that left 13 people dead and three injured.

While church leaders told KENS 5 they do not have any official information regarding the identities of crash victims, they are "encouraging prayer for all involved."

Pastor Brad McLean said his congregation is in shock following the crash, but "finds peace" knowing his "members are with the Lord."

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the church.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a white pickup truck veered into the southbound lane of Highway 83 and hit the church's bus.

14 people were on the bus, according to DPS, and only one survived. The driver of the truck also survived the crash.

First Baptist Church New Braunfels released the following statement #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0gIpSjWqo0 — James Keith (@James_Keith) March 29, 2017

A group of senior citizens were on the bus that was returning from an annual spring retreat when they were involved in the head-on collision.

First Baptist released the following statement on its website:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for [Wednesday] night are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

Community members gathered at the church Wednesday evening to pray and offer condolences.

"Families come together in tragic situations. This is what our church family is doing. We're coming together," McLean said. "We appreciate other churches praying for us and lifting us up during this time."

Update on fatal crash from FBC New Braunfels #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wyJFGZZmm0 — James Keith (@James_Keith) March 29, 2017

