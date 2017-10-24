Thomas Rhett postpones Xcel show due to illness

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Thomas Rhett fans in the Twin Cities are getting some disappointing news.

The country star had to postpone this weekend's show at the Xcel Energy Center due to illness. He was scheduled to perform with Old Dominion and Walker Hayes.

According to the Xcel, Rhett's show in St. Paul, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 29. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Xcel says any ticket questions should be directed toward the point of purchase.

Rhett's shows in Brookings, South Dakota; and Omaha, Nebraska were also postponed.

© 2017 KARE-TV