Thousands attend pro-life rally in St. Paul

At least 2,000 people gathered for a pro-life rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A passionate crowd of Minnesotans descended on St. Paul Sunday, urging lawmakers to protect unborn children.

An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people gathered at the Capitol for the 44th annual March for Life, organized by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL.) The rally marks the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions.

“All of us, working together as MCCL, have protected thousands and thousands of babies through effective education and legislation—and some of them stand among us today!” said Treasurer Cathy Blaeser as she announced MCCL’s 2017 legislative agenda.

The agenda includes a call for the Minnesota Legislature to defund Planned Parenthood; seek the licensing and inspections of facilities that perform abortions and put an end to abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“With your prayers and your work, I am confident that this year we can end taxpayer funding of abortion, we can defund Planned Parenthood, and we can provide the most basic protections for women by making sure that abortion clinics are licensed and inspected,” said House Speaker Kurt Daudt.

"I think it's important for people to understand that because I'm pro-life I'm not just some religious fanatic, it's because I think there is a logical philosophy here," said protester Erin Bourget. "We all have our voice. That's why we had people out today and we had people out yesterday. It's all very important."

The rally Sunday was not in response to Saturday's Minnesota Women's March at the Capitol, which drew as many as 100,000 people.

"We take heart that this issue is still in the forefront almost 50 years after Roe v. Wade," said protester Scott Fischbach. "Thousands and thousands of Minnesotans are still participating saying we're not comfortable with where this law is right now."

Lyle Imdieke, of Northfield, brought his daughters to the rally for a cause he says has been in his heart for years.

"Whether they're born or unborn, it's a life and we feel it's wrong," he said.

