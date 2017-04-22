Thousands gather at the Capitol to support science

An estimated 10,000 people gathered outside the Minnesota Capitol building for a March for Science on Earth Day. (Photo: Dylan Wohlenhaus, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - On Earth Day, an estimated 10,000 people gathered outside of the Capitol building in St. Paul in support of science.

"It’s really cool," said 6th-grader Rachel Poppleton. "It makes you feel like you are not alone. Other people like science, too. We're doing something. We're not just doing it for nothing."

She was among many science students and teachers at the Capitol march. Organizers say the event, which took on a theme of climate change among many, was an attempt to be less about politics and more about the support of facts and science. Still, there were plenty of political overtones and signs from demonstrators.

“Cherry picking what data we want to believe, I think, is what folks here are standing up to say, 'You know what? No. We need to defend this process of fact-based findings,” Craig Johnson said.

Johnson was a science teacher for 35 years before retiring.

The March for Science in Minnesota was in coordination with other marches around the country. Many at the rally feel scientific-based fact finding is under attack and has become overly politicized.

I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

On Saturday in a tweet, President Trump said, ”I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter!”

