Tim McGraw performs for guests, boaters on Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. - Country music great Tim McGraw put on a show in the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon to support a good cause.

McGraw played for a crowd at a private charity event on Lake Minnetonka for Folds of Honor. The organization provides educational support to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

Before McGraw took the stage, the owner of Snap Fitness presented a check for $175,000. That money will help fund 35 scholarships.

Although the event was private, McGraw played on a dual-sided stage and invited boaters to float right up to the concert and take it in for free.

