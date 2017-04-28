Tim McNiff returns to KARE 11

Tim McNiff (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A familiar face is returning to KARE 11 Sunrise! Tim McNiff will return to join Kim Insley Tuesday, May 2.

Tim started as a sports producer with KARE 11 in 1993 and soon became the sports reporter and weekend sports anchor. In 2003 he was named co-anchor of KARE 11 Sunrise. Kim and Tim became the longest-running anchor team in the Twin Cities.

In 2014 Tim left KARE 11 for a position in the marketing field but is excited to be back.

“I want people to know that I’m coming back to give them value and I’m coming back to do the absolute best job that I can,” Tim said. “They’ve got a source that they can go to in the morning to get the best possible information. That’s my job, that’s my mission and it’s a great honor and responsibility and I can’t wait to get at it.”

“Along with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, Tim and Kim will infuse KARE 11 Sunrise with new purpose and energy,” said KARE 11 General Manager John Remes. “They are all trusted news professionals and fun people who will make Sunrise a must-watch morning show.”

Watch for Kim and Tim on KARE 11 Sunrise from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Tim McNiff, Kim Insley and Sven Sundgaard (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

