Tips for winterizing your home

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We're beginning November with a little snow and below average temperatures, and you can expect it to stay cooler than normal for the next several days.

But there are a few things you can do to get your house ready for wintry weather, as well as save you money.

Rebecca Virden with CenterPoint Energy has five tips to help you "winterize" your home.

First, she says keep your windows airtight.

"You wouldn't realize it but even a 1/8 inch gap is still like leaving your window open 2 inches all winter long," said Virden.

Second, check your insulation.

"It does change over time and if so, need be, replace it," she said.

Third, establish a good air duct system.

"You want to make sure the air flow in the home is running freely. It does provide more energy efficiency, and make sure your furnace is not going to quit on the coldest day of winter," said Virden.

Fourth, make sure you have energy-efficient windows.

"Also, if they are very thin, just one pane, as for some of our customers with older homes, you might want to think of replacing those windows," she said.

And fifth, get a programmable thermostat.

"Why that's important is that, it works for you. It turns the temperature down while you are away and at night and you can have it at a set temperature," she said.

She says to also check with your utility company for rebates and free winterizing kits. CenterPoint Energy does offer free "do it yourself" winterizing kits, just click here to learn more.

They also have rebates to cover the cost of thermostats, and you can learn more about their Home Energy Squad that will do a home energy audit to show you exactly where you have leaks and are wasting energy.

