One year later: Toddler's shooting death still unsolved

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday marked one year since a two-year-old boy was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Police say a year later, Le'Vonte King Jones' killer has still not been found.

"I didn't think this day was gonna be so hard," said Desiree Williams, the toddler's aunt, as she reflected back on the phone call about her nephew's death. "To know that the killer is walking around free, it's not something to really celebrate."

Minneapolis Police say the case is still active, as they try to track down who shot and killed Le'Vonte King Jones, who's referred to as King by his family.

"Nothing has changed," said Williams. "His case is cold."

Police say King and his 15-month-old sister were riding in a minivan with their father, near the intersection of Penn Ave. N and Lowry Ave. N, when someone fired two shots into their car, hitting both children.

King was shot in the chest and died shortly afterwards, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. His little sister was shot in the leg and survived.

"She's gonna ask about her scar one day--like, what's this hole through my leg?" said Williams. "We're gonna have to tell her that."

The children's mother told KARE 11 she's too emotional to go on camera, but she wanted people to know where she's coming from. Her sister spoke on her behalf.

"It still hurts as if it was yesterday," said Williams.

Police initially arrested a man in the shooting, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office later announced there was insufficient evidence to file charges against that suspect.

"My sister has her suspicions of who it is," said Williams. "She's thought endless nights about this."

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Le'Vonte King Jones is asked to call Minneapolis Police.

