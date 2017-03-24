Tools, car stolen from St. Paul school auto shop

St. Paul, Minn. - For 40 years, an automotive shop has served as classroom and repair shop for the community and students.

Last week, someone stole $30,000 worth of tools from the shop, which is run by St. Paul Central High School. Also taken, according to St. Paul police, $2,000 and the school principal's car.

"We help a lot of people in the community and knowing someone would take from us after all the things we've done for other people is shocking," said Jeremiah Gillis, a student.

Last weekend, instructor Matt Lijewski went to the shop and found the tools gone, some of his he owned and others were owned by the district.

"I was very angry at first and very sad because you're stealing from students, the best educational tools they have," he said.

St. Paul police are still looking for the person involved and are asking the public for help with information.

Students say they were shocked to learn that the tools were gone.

"We still do the jobs we used to it's just a little more difficult to do them," said Alex Schwanz.

Since hearing of the burglary, a GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/centralautoshop) page was set up and has raised about $12,000, so far.

Also, people in the community, other auto body shops and strangers have donated tools.

"That makes me feel really good," said Lijewski.

As for security at the shop, the district is looking at installing cameras outside and changing the entry system.

