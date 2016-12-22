Top baby names of 2016 at Regions, Methodist

Baby in crib. Credit: Thinkstock Images

When it comes to the most popular baby names of 2016, it seems parents in Minnesota are skewing toward more traditional names.

The list of the top baby names of the year was released Thursday by Regions and Methodist hospitals. Regions had nearly 2,500 births this year and Methodist saw almost 3,100.

Here's the list:

Top boys names

Henry

William

James

Jack

Theodore

Owen

Mohamed

Mason

Jayden

Oliver

Liam

Top girls names

Evelyn

Charlotte

Olivia

America

Theresa

Elinor

Nora

Julia

Sophia

Emma

Hospital officials say some of the most unique baby names this year were Fox, Aqua, Honisty, Zion, Temperance and Ezekiel.