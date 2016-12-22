Top baby names of 2016 at Regions, Methodist

When it comes to the most popular baby names of 2016, it seems parents in Minnesota are skewing toward more traditional names.
The list of the top baby names of the year was released Thursday by Regions and Methodist hospitals. Regions had nearly 2,500 births this year and Methodist saw almost 3,100.
Here's the list:
Top boys names
Henry
William
James
Jack
Theodore
Owen
Mohamed
Mason
Jayden
Oliver
Liam
Top girls names
Evelyn
Charlotte
Olivia
America
Theresa
Elinor
Nora
Julia
Sophia
Emma
Hospital officials say some of the most unique baby names this year were Fox, Aqua, Honisty, Zion, Temperance and Ezekiel.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs