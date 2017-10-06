For the third year in a row the St. Paul Police K-9 unit has been named tops in the nation. (Photo: St. Paul PD)

ST PAUL, Minn. - It's as if no one else has a dog in this fight.

For the third year in a row the St. Paul Police K-9 team has been recognized as the top unit of its kind in the nation, after capturing the U.S. Police Canine National Patrol Dog Trials in Foley Alabama.

Canine teams from across the country competed in events focused on obedience, agility, evidence search, suspect search and criminal apprehension.

The St. Paul P.D. team included Sgt. John Linssen and his K-9 Cap, Officer Jason Brodt and his partner Gibbs, Officer Rob Vetsch and his dog Jessie, Officer Brady Harrison and his canine partner Eddie and Officer Jay Curiel and his buddy Havoc.

Officer Harrison and Eddie won the trophy for top individual K9 team, while Officer Vetsch and partner Jessie took second place.

The Top Department team trophy holds special meaning in Saint Paul, as it is named after Saint Paul Officer Tim Jones who was killed in the line of duty in 1994. Jones' loyal K-9 partner Laser was also killed while searching for a suspect.

