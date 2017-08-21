Traffic heavy following eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Your Minnesota solar eclipse guide for Monday
-
KARE Breaking News
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver in 494 crash
-
Lost WWII ship found
-
Rolled ice cream craze hits Minnesota
-
Long lost college class ring returned
-
Why Sun Country is going no frills
-
KARE Classic: Weinlick Wedding at Mall of America, June 1998
More Stories
-
NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnehaha blastAug 21, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Paula Deen coming to the MN State FairAug 21, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Sun Country Airlines charters flight to Nebraska for…Aug 21, 2017, 1:48 p.m.