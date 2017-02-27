Trailer fire leaves 3 children dead, adults injured

Three children are dead and three adults, injured after a trailer burned in Carrington, North Dakota over the weekend. (Photo: KVLY)

CARRINGTON, ND - Three children are dead and three adults, injured after a trailer burned in Carrington, North Dakota.

The Carrington Fire Department says the fire happened around 4:30 Saturday morning at the Westside Trailer Court. The trailer is a total loss and authorities tell us a heater caused the fire.

Officials say 11-year-old Alex Tufte, his 8-year-old sister Melody and 7-year-old brother Spencer perished in the blaze. Their father Brandon, age 32, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with severe burns and cuts. His 31-year-old wife Dawn and a roomate, 29-year-old Garrett Phillips, were treated and released at a local hospital.

"Just in shock! Wow, that's all I can say," Amanda Dethlefs said.

"It hasn't hit me yet, I don't think it has hit a lot of people," Sheri Shull said.

When fire fighters arrived on scene, they said the trailer was engulfed in flames. It took 31 fire fighters to put out fire.

Brittany Overby lives two trailers down from where the fire happened. She says she saw the flames through her window.

"That’s how I saw it, their vehicle in flames and then we came outside and the officer told us to leave the house in case ours was a part of it too," Overby said.

The community say they are heartbroken after the tragedy.

"I knew the kids, I knew her, I wasn't too familiar with her husband, but it's a small town, so everyone is pretty devastated about it,” Shull said.

"I’ve been holding back tears. I don't think it has hit me yet that it was that close to home,” Overby said.

Community members say they will do whatever it takes to support the family through this tragedy.

"I hope the community comes in, like they do, and pray for the family and what is going on in their lives,” Shull said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. It has already surpassed its twenty thousand dollar goal.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the fire.

