Trailer home destroyed by fire overnight

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - A trailer home was destroyed by fire overnight at a Maplewood trailer park.
The Maplewood Fire Department responded to the call at about 4 a.m. Saturday, on the 2500 block of Meridian Drive. When crews arrived a trailer was completely engulfed in flames.
No one was home at the time and the trailer is a total loss. Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation.
© 2017 KARE-TV
