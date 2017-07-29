Trailer home destroyed by fire overnight

The Maplewood Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2500 block of Meridian Drive at about 4 a.m. Saturday. (Photo: KARE 11)

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - A trailer home was destroyed by fire overnight at a Maplewood trailer park.

The Maplewood Fire Department responded to the call at about 4 a.m. Saturday, on the 2500 block of Meridian Drive. When crews arrived a trailer was completely engulfed in flames.



No one was home at the time and the trailer is a total loss. Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation.

