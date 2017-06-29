Travel ban creates confusion for some Minnesotans

Terminal 1 and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - In Minneapolis sits the offices of CAIR-MN, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"People are calling all of the time asking 'Can we travel? Is it ok? Will my husband be able to come back?' So there's a lot of confusion," said Amir Malik, the Civil Rights Director at CAIR-MN.

Immigrants in Minnesota are wondering how exactly President Trump's new travel ban will affect their families and friends. At 7 p.m. Thursday, visitors from these six different countries - Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Iran - are banned in the U.S. Well, sort of. There are exceptions.

"The difference is it's much more orderly than the original ban. Everybody who has a visa will be able to come in, and everybody who has - what they call - a bona fide relationship," said Malik.

The Supreme Court deciding that earlier this week. So, if someone has a spouse, parent, children, or siblings already in the U.S., they can come.

But, grandparents, or an uncle, even a fiance isn't enough. Still, that's much different than the original travel ban introduced in January.

"I think the stay is a big loss to the Trump administration because the Supreme Court is basically saying you don't get most of your ban," said Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney in St. Paul. Lynum is organizing an effort to monitor international flights to ensure no one is wrongfully denied entry when the ban takes effect.

The Supreme Court will hear the case this fall. For now, President Trump keeps a watered down version of his ban saying it's to keep America safe from terrorists.

Malik sees it differently, saying these six countries are easy targets because they can't defend themselves.

"We believe it should be looked at from a data point of view, not with hysteria. If you look, you don't see terrorists in America from Libya," said Malik.

© 2017 KARE-TV