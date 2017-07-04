Tri-faith party celebrates unity in Mpls.

Leaders in the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities held “This is America” at the St. James Episcopal Church to bring the three faiths together. (Photo: Gordon Severson, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A first-of-its-kind tri-faith party took place in Minneapolis on Monday.

Leaders in the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities held “This is America” at the St. James Episcopal Church to bring the three faiths together.

The idea to buddy up came up about six months ago.

Members are hoping to eventually build a center in town where their three faiths can come together to solve ongoing community problems such as gun violence.

“We come from different traditions," said Beth Gendler, executive director of the National Council of Jewish Women. "We all come from different cultures, but at our core and in our hearts we are Americans, celebrating what is glorious and beautiful and wonderful about this country.”

The event featured live music, games and food carts.

Organizers say the event was all about bringing people together to celebrate the similarities and differences in their faiths.

