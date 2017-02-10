Trial exhibits reveal Scarsella's racist rhetoric

Police photos of Allen Scarsella

MINNEAPOLIS -- Months before he opened fire on a group of black protesters near the Fourth Precinct in 2015, Allen "Lance" Scarsella had engaged in racist rants about demonstrators in Minneapolis and other cities.

The Hennepin County District Court Friday released the exhibits jurors saw before they convicted him on 11 counts of felony assault a one count of inciting a riot. It included copies of instant messages and texts Scarsella sent around the time of the Ferguson, Missouri riots which were sparked by the police shooting of Michael Brown.

"Someone needs to go down there and make all those dumb (n-word) afraid to leave the safety of their homes," reads one text Scarsella sent March 12, 2015.

Another instant message referred the Ferguson protesters as "smelly uneducated ignorant monkeys" and included the line "I need to make black parents huddle with their black chimpanzee children in a dark corner of their house, hoping and praying that I pass them by without killing every black in the neighborhood."

Earlier that month the 24-year-old Bloomington man wrote "black people should be mandated to have a permit in order to reproduce," but that "ghetto trash" would be denied those hypothetical licenses.

In another message from January of 2015 Scarsella described how to get away with killing black men by provoking them.

"You can tempt a chimp to chimp out and then you get to shoot him."

From the same month: "Carry a 1911 mag in the empty pouch so you can reload for me after I kill the first 8 black guys."

In February Scarsella wrote, "It's cool that the gun I'm getting has been proven to kill black guys in a single shot."

In September of that year, two months before the Minneapolis shooting, a Scarsella red, "So Rocco come practice for when we have to shoot black guys."

On Nov. 23, 2015 -- hours before he shot and wounded five protesters -- Scarsella sent an instant message complaining that Sam's Club was "packed with smelly brown people walking too slow."

Jurors also saw a series of videos shot by Scarsella and his friend Julio Suarez four days before the shooting incident. It documented their first visit to the protest encampment outside the 4th Precinct, which had formed in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jamar Clark.

"We are locked and loaded," Suarez tells the camera, as he displays a handgun. The video was live streamed to 4chan's /k/ channel, an Internet bulletin board.

"You have a gun!?" Scarsella exclaims, laughing.

Before that video clip ends, Suarez signs off with, "We'll catch you all later. Stay white!"

In the next video clip the pair guide their 4-chan audience on a narrated tour of the Fourth Precinct encampment on Plymouth Avenue, at times mingling with protesters and looking to find the live streaming photographer for the Unicorn Riot media collective.

At one point in the video Scarsella is seen dancing around, in his camouflage fatigues and masked face, a move that prosecutors later said was an attempt to provoke the crowd of demonstrators.

Suarez can be heard on the video declaring, "If I get in trouble for yelling 'master race' there’s only one final solution," a joke that referred to Adolph Hitler's terminology for the mass murder of millions of Jews and others in Europe.

And, in fact, the evidence table included police photos of a personal computer Scarsella's home, which was covered with the swastika symbol of Nazi Germany.

Scarsella and his friends returned the Fourth Precinct Nov. 23 and engaged a group of demonstrators that insisted they remove their masks and identify themselves.

During his trial Scarsella said he fired his weapon in self-defense because it appeared one of the protesters had a knife, and that he heard one of the protesters leading a charge against him. Some of the wounded protesters said testified they heard Scarsella use the n-word.

A few days earlier one of Scarsella's friends had suggested they head to the Minneapolis protest to stir up the crowd.

"Dude if this (expletive) is going down on Monday we need to to get out there. I could rile so much up."

The jurors deliberated for seven hours before finding Scarsella guilty on all 12 counts, but it's not know what testimony or exhibits carried more weight in their deliberations.

Scarsella's sentencing is scheduled for March 10, at which time he faces a maximum sentence of up to 19 years in prison.

