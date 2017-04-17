Trial set for officer charged with Castile death

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A trial date has been set for Jeronimo Yanez, the officer charged with killing Philando Castile.

On Monday, a judge ordered the proceedings to start May 30. Yanez's lawyers had requested a venue change away from Ramsey County last week, but that request was denied.

On Monday, they filed a motion with the court of appeals.

Officer Yanez shot Castile last July during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Yanez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges, saying at the time, he feared for his life.

