Trial set for woman charged in Wayzata officer's death

Beth Freeman (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

WAYZATA, Minn. - The woman charged with striking and killing a Wayzata police officer with her vehicle is set to go to trial in February.

Beth Ilene Freeman, 54, appeared in court on Monday. A judge refused to lower her bail, which is set at $500,000.

Freeman is charged with fatally hitting William Matthews, a nine-year veteran of the Wayzata Police department, while he was removing dangerous debris from Highway 12 near County Road 101 on Sept. 8.

Charges filed against Freeman say she was under the influence of chemicals and texting in the moments before the fatal collision. She is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, each of which carries a potential 10-year prison term.

Freeman's jury trial date was set for Feb. 5, 2018.

