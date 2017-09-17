Tribal leaders want action after North Dakota woman slain

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Tribal leaders in North Dakota are calling for action after a missing Fargo woman was later found killed.

The United Tribes of North Dakota plan to send a letter to North Dakota's congressional delegation. The letter seeks justice for the family of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind and the families of missing and murdered American Indian women.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the letter was approved during the recent Tribal Leaders Summit in Bismarck. Among the recommendations is a task force to reopen cold cases of missing and murdered American Indian women.



Greywind was eight months pregnant when her family last saw her alive on Aug. 19. Greywind's newborn girl was found alive in the apartment of two people charged in the case. Greywind's body was found in the Red River.

