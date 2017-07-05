Troopers ready to put the brakes on speeding

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July problems better than years past
-
Children's Minnesota, Blue Cross fail to meet deadline
-
Local remembers iconic 'Kiss of Life' photo 50 years later
-
Hot-air balloon crashes in gator-infested Florida pond
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
-
Morning weather forecast 7-5-17
-
BTN11: Solving the mosquito mystery - KARE
-
River the dog has got some mad skills
-
Lowry Hill neighborhood under gypsy moth quarantine
More Stories
-
14-month-old dies from drowning in Maple Grove poolJul. 2, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
Children's Minnesota, BCBS fail to reach dealJul. 5, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
-
Shooting victim turns up at Minneapolis gas stationJul. 5, 2017, 6:16 a.m.