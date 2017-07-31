Truck collides with train on Highway 10

Dump truck and train collide along Highway 10. (Photo: Nora G. Hertel, St. Cloud Times)

A dump truck collided with a train at about 7:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 32nd Street Southeast.

The collision slowed southbound traffic after officials closed one lane of Highway 10. The truck appeared to have lost its load, according to a St. Cloud Times reporter on scene.

Fire crews roll up a hose. Tow truck gets into place beside a trailer. I'm at the USHwy 10 crash south of St Cloud prison @sctimes pic.twitter.com/T7s7LLrcmt — Nora G. Hertel (@nghertel) July 31, 2017

Electrical crews worked on power lines following the collision.

Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.

On going electrical work at site of USHwy 10 truck crash. Tow-ers picking up pieces of the truck now too. @sctimes pic.twitter.com/2eACXbF447 — Nora G. Hertel (@nghertel) July 31, 2017

Officials have not released information on possible injuries sustained by the truck driver or train crew.

