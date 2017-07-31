KARE
Truck collides with train on Highway 10

St. Cloud Times , KARE 10:58 AM. CDT July 31, 2017

A dump truck collided with a train at about 7:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 32nd Street Southeast.

The collision slowed southbound traffic after officials closed one lane of Highway 10. The truck appeared to have lost its load, according to a St. Cloud Times reporter on scene. 

Electrical crews worked on power lines following the collision.

Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene. 

Officials have not released information on possible injuries sustained by the truck driver or train crew. 

