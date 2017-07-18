Truck crashes through townhome in Brooklyn Park

A man was sitting in the living room of his Brooklyn Park townhome when a box truck crashed through the wall, coming to rest a mere eight to 10 feet away from him. (Photo: KARE)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - That was too close for comfort.

A Brooklyn Park man was sitting in the living room of his townhome early Tuesday afternoon when the wall blew into pieces, and a box truck plowed into the structure.

The resident estimates it stopped just 8 to 10 feet from where he was sitting.

It appears the truck grazed a home across the street before hitting and coming to rest in another. (Photo: KARE)

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 9600 block of Linden Lane North. One neighbor says she saw the truck speeding down the block, then heard a crash. A KARE 11 photographer says it appears the truck seriously sideswiped a townhome across the street before careening into the house where it came to a stop.

At this point damage to both structures appears to be significant.

We have messages in to Brooklyn Park Police and expect to have more details on the incident shortly.

