Truck crashes through townhome in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - That was too close for comfort.
A Brooklyn Park man was sitting in the living room of his townhome early Tuesday afternoon when the wall blew into pieces, and a box truck plowed into the structure.
The resident estimates it stopped just 8 to 10 feet from where he was sitting.
It happened around 11 a.m. on the 9600 block of Linden Lane North. One neighbor says she saw the truck speeding down the block, then heard a crash. A KARE 11 photographer says it appears the truck seriously sideswiped a townhome across the street before careening into the house where it came to a stop.
At this point damage to both structures appears to be significant.
We have messages in to Brooklyn Park Police and expect to have more details on the incident shortly.
