Truck fire on 94W closes entrance ramp from Hwy 120

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - The entrance ramp from Highway 120 to I-94 westbound near Oakdale was closed Sunday night due to a vehicle crash and fire, according to MnDOT.
Traffic cameras caught footage of a truck on fire in a grassy area off of 94W and Century Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
At about 10:54 p.m., MnDOT announced that the ramp was closed. They estimated it would remain closed for four hours.
No information is available on whether anyone was injured.
