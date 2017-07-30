KARE
Truck fire on 94W closes entrance ramp from Hwy 120

MnDOT warned motorists to look out for a crash on I-94W between Century Avenue and McKnight Road Sunday night. A truck was on fire by the westbound lanes.

KARE Staff , KARE 11:10 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - The entrance ramp from Highway 120 to I-94 westbound near Oakdale was closed Sunday night due to a vehicle crash and fire, according to MnDOT.

Traffic cameras caught footage of a truck on fire in a grassy area off of 94W and Century Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

At about 10:54 p.m., MnDOT announced that the ramp was closed. They estimated it would remain closed for four hours.

No information is available on whether anyone was injured.

