Truck hits 3 Rogers High students, conditions vary

Three students are hospitalized after being struck by a pickup while getting on their bus Thursday morning in Otsego. (Photo: KARE)

OTSEGO, Minn. - Three students remain hospitalized after a driver hit them as they walked to their school bus in Otsego Thursday morning.

Rogers Police tell KARE 11 one boy is in critical condition, another boy in stable condition and a girl in serious condition.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of 78th Street NE and Parrish Ave NE. Deputies arrived to find three Rogers High School students had been struck by a vehicle. Witnesses tell investigators that the school bus was stopped with its stop arm out. They say the driver of the pickup did not stop.

Sheriff Joe Hagerty says the driver of the pickup that struck the students has been detained for questioning. (Photo: KARE)

The victims were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and later transferred to another Twin Cities hospital. The district released a statement to parents informing them of the situation.

At this time the injured students have been transported to the hospital and parents have been notified. District and building crisis teams are present at Rogers High School to provide ongoing support for students and staff. The incident is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Department. It's been a difficult day for our Rogers High School community and our thoughts are with the students and their families. In times like these it is important to come together, lean on each other and show care and concern for one another.

Deputies detained the driver of the pickup for questioning.

Drew Nelson, a homeowner who lives near the crash scene, told KARE 11's Ellery McCardle that he was surprised to hear of an accident at that spot because it's usually not very busy and there's nothing to obstruct a drivers view.

KARE 11 will have new details on this story as they become available.

RELATED: MN Department of Public Safety school bus safety resources

(© 2017 KARE)