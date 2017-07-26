Trump bans transgender troops from serving in U.S. military
President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military will not accept transgender troops into its ranks or allow them to serve in any capacity, reversing a policy begun under the Obama administration. http://kare11.tv/2uxlzi8
KARE 9:36 AM. CDT July 26, 2017
