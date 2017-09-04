Trump expected to end program for "Dreamers"
Tuesday, the president is expected to announce he's ending the DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.KARE 11's Boyd Huppert takes a closer look at the program, and what could happen if it goes away.
KARE 10:22 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
