Trump renews Afghan war commitment, does not say how many more troops will be sent

Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump renewed the United States' commitment Monday to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, declaring that U.S. troops must "fight to win." http://kare11.tv/2x7A4bB

KARE 10:39 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

