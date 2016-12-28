Trump tweets temporary transition tempest

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not all Twitter storms are what they're cracked up to be.

President-elect Donald Trump started Wednesday with a Twitter post accusing President Obama of throwing a wrench in transition efforts, which would be in contrast to the conciliatory tone Mr. Obama struck two days after the election when the two met two days

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks! Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!" read Mr. Trump's Tweet, which was liked by 87,000 users, reTweeted by 24,000 and drew at least 30,000 responses.

The last word of his missive -- not! -- drew from the lexicon of catch phrases featured in Wayne's World, the Saturday Night Live skit launched by Mike Meyrs and Dana Carvey in 1988 that was later turned into two Hollywood films.

Trump's tweet dominated morning talk shows on TV and radio, and drew coverage from bloggers and journalists online.

But by the end of the day Trump told reporters that he'd had a "general conversation" with President Obama on the phone, and that the transition was going "very, very smoothly."

Trump's original Tweet was a reaction to Obama's speculation he could've won a third term, in a hypothetical matchup with Trump.

"It’s not helpful to have a conversation between President Obama and President Elect Trump about whether or not President Obama, if he’d run for a third term, would he have defeated him," University of Minnesota political science professor Kathryn Pearson told KARE.

"Of course, because of the 22nd Amendment, he couldn’t run for a third term. So it’s really not a helpful exchange."

Obama made his comments Tuesday during an audio interview with former campaign manager David Axelrod, for Alexrod's "The Axe Files" podcast.

The president said the wave of change he rode all the way to the White House in 2008 had not been undone since then, even though some would try to read that into Trump's victory.

"I would argue that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a One America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism," Obama told Axelrod.

"The problem is, it doesn't always manifest itself in politics, right?"

Then he suggested, in so many words, he could've fended off Trump in a head-to-head race.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I -- if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it."

Trump won by small margins in four critical states that Obama won in 2012 -- Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

But Pearson says vote totals are crude instrument when it comes to explaining the voters' motivations. And exit polling provided some window into voters minds in states that flipped from blue to red.

"Political science modeling made it pretty clear the 'time for change factor' was a big deal," Pearson explained.

"Many of the exit polls pointed to economic anxiety and racial resentment."

But, for those who are interested in the hypothetical, Pearson pointed out that Obama enjoys much higher popularity and voter approval ratings than either Trump or his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.