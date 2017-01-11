Trump's plans: What could be accomplished right away?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - President-Elect Donald Trump's first news conference since his win was combative, to say the least.

But in between admonishing reporters and answering allegations of Russia’s involvement in the election, he did give some indications about what he plans to tackle first when he’s sworn in next week, along with other topics.

He told reporters he would announce a U.S. Supreme Court nominee within two weeks after his inauguration.

He also talked about dealing with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare right away.

"It will be repealed and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously,” he told reporters.

But President-Elect Trump still hasn't said what he'll replace it with. He says a plan will be announced shortly.

"Is it possible to now scrap it and reform essentially 1/5th of the U.S. economy which is the size of our healthcare economy and do that quickly? I'm skeptical,” said David Schultz, political analyst and Hamline University professor.

Even Trump has admitted it will be complicated. Schultz expects to see the Affordable Care Act as one of the first issues the new president takes on.

Trump also spoke about creating more jobs.

“I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created, and I mean that,” he said.

In his first 100 days, he has said he would deal with economic issues including renegotiating trade agreements. Another way he plans to improve the economy is to invest in infrastructure.

"We know investment infrastructure is one of the single best investments that a government can make in turns of helping the economy,” Schultz said.

And that's where Schultz believes Trump might be able to find common ground with Democrats. But Schultz hopes there will be investment not just in bridges and roads, but internet and broadband.

“We don't even realize parts of the state have old fashioned technology,” he said of Minnesota.

Wednesday, Governor Mark Dayton announced $34 million dollars in grants for broadband projects impacting 16,000 households and 2,200 businesses throughout the state, a statement read.

But as far as the national agenda, Trump has said he will accomplish a lot, but has provided few details on how he's going to do it.

“None of these are easy answers,” Schultz said. “And none of them, by the way have short term solutions.”

