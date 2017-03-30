Turkey talk: Are more birds flocking to Minnesota?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Well, this is a first. We are driving around the metro looking for wild turkeys. And, we can't find any, which is weird because just yesterday we saw this guy, huge dude, sitting outside the KARE 11 studios and he's blocking traffic.

And, you're seeing them, too. John sent us this picture on Twitter. That's Hank. They've named him. He's in Excelsior.

And, this is from Lee in Minneapolis, sent us this on Facebook. This is a turkey stopping the bus.

Hey, we found one. And, he's walking towards us or not, I guess he doesn't want to be interviewed. Let's go to the Minnesota DNR and ask them - if there are more turkeys out this spring or if it's just our perception.

"No more this spring than there has been for the past few years," said Bob Fashingbauer of the Minnesota DNR. "Well, in the 90's they started moving into the metro-area, mostly because there's good food source."

"They're not dangerous. They can become aggressive. We've got reports of them chasing kids at bus stops. They're not going to hurt you, but you've got to be the aggressor," Fashingbauer added.

Well, what if the turkeys are in your yard and you don't want them there, what should you do? Bob tells us - you take out a broom or an umbrella and just shoo them away, a time or two and that'll take care of it.

