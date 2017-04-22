Twin Cities band robbed while on tour

Twin Cities band Dead Man Winter grieves the gear and music lost to a robbery on the road. (Photo: Courtesy GoFundMe.com)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Twin Cities band hit some bad luck on the road when their tour van was burglarized over the weekend.

Dead Man Winter, the current project of Trampled By Turtles frontman Dave Simonett, was playing in St. Louis when the robbery occurred on Friday.

Simonett posted about the break-in on GoFundMe, where he said the thieves made away with electronics, clothing, money and even laptops holding the sole copies of some recordings.

"We're out here playing shows for a bit and it just became much more difficult to keep the wheels rolling," Simonett wrote on the site.

In less than 24 hours, 350 people had donated more than $17,500 to help the band buy back some of the gear they lost.

Anyone interested in helping out the local musicians can donate via GoFundMe.

