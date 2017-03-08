Twin Cities celebrates International Women's Day

Women and men throughout the Twin Cities celebrated women Wednesday on International Women’s Day. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Women and men throughout the Twin Cities celebrated women Wednesday on International Women’s Day.

From the Capitol to small groups and mom-and-pop clothing stores, several people took part in the celebration.

My Sister in Uptown launched their new feminist clothing line. Several children and their parents marched in the YWCA Children’s March in Downtown. Groups at the University of Minnesota also got together to discuss important women’s issues.

International Women's Day is a day meant to tout the social, economic, cultural and political successes of women while urging more gender equality. The first women's day was in 1909 (but in February) when 15,000 women marched through the streets of New York demanding improved pay, shorter hours and voting rights.

