Twin Cities hold dueling St. Patrick's Day parades

St. Paul took to the streets to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Friday. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

Both of the Twin Cities were out in full force celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

St. Paul held its 51st Annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown. Organizer said because the parade was on a Friday, more people turned out and the excitement was one for the books. They anticipated this year's parade would be one of the biggest ones they have had to date.

A few miles west, crowds gathered for the 49th annual Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day parade. Unlike last yea, the parade went southwest on Marquette Avenue starting at South 6th Street and ending at South 11th Street. Organizers said next year's 50th annual parade will be on Nicolette Mall.

