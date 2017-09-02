Twin Cities man killed in motorcycle crash

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - A White Bear Lake man was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the accident happened on 155th Street and Embry Path in Apple Valley just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Robert Gregory Bloom from White Bear Lake, was killed.
Apple Valley police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the accident.
