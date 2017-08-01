Twin Cities teen makes World Final on World of Dance

Eva Igo of Inver Grove Heights won the Junior Division Tuesday to go on to the World Finals on NBC's World of Dance. (Photo: Courtesy NBC World of Dance)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - An Inver Grove Heights teens won the Junior Final on NBC's World of Dance Tuesday night, propelling her to the World Final.

"I feel a lot better than I have ever felt," Igo said after her breathtaking performance Tuesday night. "Last week and the weeks before that I haven't really felt that I was enough. And something changed in me last week."

Judge Jennifer Lopez agreed that something had changed since the first time Igo danced on the show.

"I was like, 'She's amazing, but there's something missing,'" she said. "And that girl is not the same girl that just danced."

Derek Hough, another judge on the show, said on Tuesday's broadcast, "Eva, let me tell you right now, you have what it takes to win this entire thing."

The winner of the full competition will win $1 million.

"I’ve had Eva since she was 3 years old," Michele Larkin, her teacher at Larkin Dance Studio, told KARE 11 in June. "She does, you know, the same steps that everybody else does, but she just has a way of making everything look fabulous, so talented."

