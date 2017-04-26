Twins named valedictorian, salutatorian at North High

Twins Allie and Alexx Hopkins have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their North High School senior class. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Allie and Alexx Hopkins, born identical twin girls, are valedictorian and salutatorian of their North High School senior class.

Allie is graduating with a 3.9 GPA (grade point average) and Alexx is graduating with a 3.7 GPA.

Allie says she wants to be an inspiration to African-American women.

And Alexx says he wants to be a role model for the transgender community.

“So many people think just because you’re black, you’re a woman you have to be in the shadows. I just want to show people, be who you are. Be a nerd,” said Allie.

“Don’t try to hide the way you are for other people, just be you,” said Alexx.

The 18-year-olds are giving credit to their mother, who always encouraged them to excel in school.

“She always pushed us with education, education,” said Alexx.

And they always motivated each other to do well.

“I wanted Alexx to be with me," said Allie. "I didn’t want to be the only one with good grades."

In the fall, the twins will separate and go to different schools: Allie will stay close to home and attend the University of Minnesota and major in business. Alexx will attend Saint Cloud State University and major in psychology.

Graduation day will be June 10 at North High School’s Auditorium.

© 2017 KARE-TV