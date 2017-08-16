Two companies sued over veteran, senior pension loans

Two companies are the target of a lawsuit by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, who accuses them of loaning money to vulnerable veterans and seniors, then charging them interest rates of up to 200 percent. http://kare11.tv/2i59Ym2

KARE 6:23 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

