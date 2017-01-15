Two men found dead outside in Minneapolis

Brionna Walker and her family found a man dead outside their home Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue N. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men were found dead outside Sunday morning, less than a mile away from each other, in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, both deaths are not believed to be criminal in nature or related. The aunt of one of the victims believes he may have froze to death.

A call came in to police at 8:49 a.m. regarding a man found unresponsive on the 2300 block of Upton Avenue N.

Gwendolyn Riser Blackman said her nephew, Todd Riser, had been hanging out with family and friends on Saturday night.

Gwendolyn Riser Blackman with her nephew, Todd Riser, who was found dead outside a north Minneapolis home. (Photo: Gwendolyn Riser Blackman)

"They were... just hanging out and drinking and they got up this morning and they looked around and they didn't see him," Blackman explained. "So they went out and looked outside, because they were out in the back drinking, and they found him face down on the back patio."

Riser, a father of three, was just 44-years-old. Blackman described him as loving and fun.

"I just want to know what happened. Did he freeze to death?" she said.

Neighbors are asking that same question less than a mile away on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue N.

Brionna Walker said her uncle woke up Sunday morning to find a stranger dead in their backyard. Walker called police at 9:53 a.m.

"They went out there, they touched him. He was stiff," she said.

Walker recalled hearing banging on the door around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, it was 5 degrees Fahrenheit in Minneapolis at 3 a.m. Family members checked the front door but not the back door. Walker believes the man was trying to find some place warm.

"I've never seen nothing like that. I just pray for his family," she said. "You don't have to know a person to care."

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will determine the causes of the two deaths.

