Two people stabbed in Lake Elmo overnight

LAKE ELMO, Minn - Washington County deputies responded to a double stabbing in Lake Elmo early Saturday morning.

Officials say two men were stabbed in the 200 block of Cimarron shortly before 1:00 a.m.

The injuries sustained during the stabbing are non-life threatening, according to officials. An arrest was made shortly after the stabbings took place.

Deputies aren't looking for any other suspects at this time.



Both victims were treated at Regions Hospital.

© 2017 KARE-TV