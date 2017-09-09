KARE
Two people stabbed in Lake Elmo overnight

Gordon Severson, KARE 8:50 AM. CDT September 09, 2017

LAKE ELMO, Minn - Washington County deputies responded to a double stabbing in Lake Elmo early Saturday morning.

Officials say two men were stabbed in the 200 block of Cimarron  shortly before 1:00 a.m.

The injuries sustained during the stabbing are non-life threatening, according to officials. An arrest was made shortly after the stabbings took place.

Deputies aren't looking for any other suspects at this time.

Both victims were treated at Regions Hospital.

