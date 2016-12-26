Typhoon roars into Philippines, prompting evacuations on Christmas Day

Evacuees sit in a truck after the local government implemented preemptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province on Dec. 25, 2016 due to approaching typhoon Nock-ten. Credit: AFP/Getty Images

A late-season typhoon roared ashore in the Philippines on Christmas Day, prompting widespread evacuations because of fears of flooding and landslides.

Formerly known as Super Typhoon Nock-ten, the storm’s winds had dropped to 115 miles an hour as of early Monday morning, local time. The storm was moving west at about 12 miles an hour, and was more than 130 miles from the capital of Manila, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Authorities warned heavy rains could unleash slides down the sides of active volcanos in the area, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

“We went around with megaphones and gave instructions to our people to eat breakfast, pack and board the military trucks,” said Alberto Lindo, an official of Alcala, a farming village of 3,300 people near the active Mayon volcano about 300 miles southwest of Manila, the Inquirer reported. Forecasts show the storm’s eye could pass near the metropolitan Manila area, which is home to about 13 million people.

The typhoon is the strongest since records have been kept in 1945 to make landfall in the Philippines this late in the year, said Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in tropical weather and hurricane forecasts.

The storm has stranded thousands of travelers in airports and seaports, as flights were grounded and ships were ordered to remain in port. There were no immediate government reports of significant damage or death as of 6 a.m. local time, or 5 p.m. ET.