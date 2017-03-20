U of M dad with ALS sees son graduate

MINNEAPOLIS - Commencement at the University of Minnesota is not scheduled until May. But on Monday, the university made a rare exception.
U of M engineering student Collin Brown was presented his diploma early so his dad could see him graduate.
Ken Brown is in the late stages of a battle with ALS. His condition has been rapidly declining.
U of M president Eric Kaler hosted the emotional ceremony at his residence.
