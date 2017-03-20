KARE
Close

U of M dad with ALS sees son graduate

Boyd Huppert, KARE 10:07 PM. CDT March 20, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Commencement at the University of Minnesota is not scheduled until May. But on Monday, the university made a rare exception. 

U of M engineering student Collin Brown was presented his diploma early so his dad could see him graduate.

Ken Brown is in the late stages of a battle with ALS. His condition has been rapidly declining.

U of M president Eric Kaler hosted the emotional ceremony at his residence. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories